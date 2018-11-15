Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 70 crore Seized In Telangana Ahead Of Polls

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 70 crore was seized in separate searches in Telangana. (Representational)

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 70 crore was seized in separate searches carried out in poll-bound Telangana on different occasions, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, a poll official said today.

Besides, illegal liquor worth Rs 6.70 crore was seized by the police and income tax officers, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told reporters in Hyderabad.

To a query, he said it came to the Election Commission's notice that certain political leaders were attempting to influence the electorate in the name of caste and religion and attending caste and religion-based meetings.

"It is not permitted to make promises to particular caste or religion in the context of elections," he noted.

To another question, he said he did not receive any direction from the polling body to conduct inquiry against the Collector of Sangareddy District, Hanumantha Rao, to ascertain whether the official was holding the same position for over three years, which is violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Some political parties have made a representation to the polling body seeking his removal as District Electoral Officer alleging that he was continuing in the post since 2014, contrary to the rule.

Meanwhile, an official release from the Chief Electoral Officer's office said as many as 540 nominations put together have been filed till today by political parties in the state for the December 7 Assembly polls.

Candidates on behalf of Congress filed 77, while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) filed 98, the BJP 65 and aspirants from Telugu Desam Party filed 14 nominations.

Seeking reelection, Caretaker Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and several of his colleagues filed papers from their respective constituencies yesterday.

Mr Rao is in the poll fray from Gajwel constituency. The process of filing nominations began on November 12 and the last date is November 19.