Hospital Workers Suspended For Taking Selfie With N Harikrishna's Body

Nandamuri Harikrishna died in a road accident on Wednesday (File)

A hospital has suspended four staff members who allegedly took a selfie with the body of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died in a road accident on August 29.

A complaint has also been lodged with the police against the four people for allegedly infringing on the privacy of the patient, a hospital official said on Saturday.

The police said a complaint was received on the incident and investigation was on.

The selfie was allegedly taken by the staff members, including nurses, with the body of late Harikrishna, they said.

Nandamuri Harikrishna, son of Telugu cinema giant and three-time chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Ramarao, died in a car crash in Telengana's Nalgonda district on August 29.