8-Year-Old Girl Killed In House Collapse In Telangana After Heavy Rains

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of the state since Thursday

An eight-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured today when the roof of their mud house collapsed in Narayanapet district of Telangana in heavy rains, even as the downpour caused havoc in Hyderabad.

The girl was killed when the rain-soaked roof of her home at Pulimamidi village collapsed on Friday morning, police said.

Her mother is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they said.

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and many other parts of the state since late Thursday, but there was a lull in the downpour this morning.

Gudimalkapur, Red Hills, Srinagar Colony, Sivarampalle, Monda Market, Gananka Bhavan (Khairatabad), Vijay Nagar colony and other areas of Hyderabad received between 10 to 14 cm of rainfall since Thursday, official data said.

The IMD weather bulletin said Rajendranagar and Golconda and Thimmajipet in Nagarkurnool district received 8 cms of rainfall, followed by Hakimpet (Hyderabad) and Julapalle in Peddapalle district (seven cm each).

About 200 houses in Hyderabad's MS Maktha area were inundated early on Friday after a protective wall of a canal connected to Hussain Sagar Lake partially collapsed in heavy rains, official sources said. The rains also led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city, they said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is carrying out operations to remove knee deep water in some areas, they said. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar held a teleconference with senior officials of the civic body and directed them to take necessary steps to clear waterlogging and fallen trees, the sources said.

Mayor B Rammohan, accompanied by officials, visited several inundated areas and ensured dispatch of disaster response teams to the affected areas, they said.

The disaster rescue teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation shifted residents of some inundated residential colonies in special boats to safer places, GHMC sources said. The GHMC teams distributed milk and biscuits to the needy residents.

Mr Rammohan has earlier urged city residents to temporarily postpone travel plans in the wake of heavy rains. The heavy rains led to massive traffic congestion on the city's roads, including the IT hub and traffic moved at a snail's pace.

