'Free Haircuts': How 3 Barbers In Telangana Are Luring Voters For KCR

The three barbers urge locals in Siddipet to vote for TRS.

Electoral mood is already palpable in parts of Telangana which is set to undergo early polls after the dissolution of assembly by the K Chandrashekar Rao government on September 6.

In Siddipet, a town in the southern state, three barbers, who support Mr Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), are offering free haircuts and urging locals to vote for the party.

"So far, I've given 30 free haircuts and have urged people to vote for TRS so that the party wins the elections," Kothwal Srinivas, one of the barbers, told ANI.

Model code of conduct came into effect in the southern state today. The Election Commission issued a notice barring the K Chandrashekar Rao government from announcing any new schemes until state polls are held.

"Neither the caretaker state government nor the central government shall announce any new schemes, or projects, in relation to that state or undertake any of the activities prohibited under the model code of conduct," the poll body said.

The model code of conduct usually comes into force the day poll body announces elections. It remains in force till the electoral process is completed.

Soon after the dissolution of the assembly on September 6, Mr Rao had ruled out an alliance with the BJP that criticised the state government's move. Mr Rao reportedly wanted to ensure that the focus during the state polls is on his role and his government's achievements, rather than on PM Nrendra Modi or on the Congress.

The term for the KCR government was to end in June 2019.