Former Telangana IPS Officer, Who Recently Joined BSP, Tests Covid Positive

Hyderabad: Former IPS Officer RS Praveen Kumar joined BSP on Sunday (File)

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer RS Praveen Kumar, who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after scores of people attended his induction ceremony where, as per the visuals, several people violated COVID-19 norms.

In a tweet in Telugu, Mr Kumar informed, "As I have been feeling lethargic for the last two days, I have undergone a COVID test, came to the Government Gandhi Hospital for the treatment as soon as I was diagnosed with COVID and have just been discharged. People who were closest to me, please isolate yourselves. I have mild symptoms. Nothing to worry at all."

Praveen Kumar joined BSP on Sunday and has been appointed as the party's Telangana state coordinator.

On July 20, Mr Kumar, who was posted as the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, applied for voluntary retirement after tendering his resignation.

In his application for voluntary retirement, Mr Kumar stated, "With a heavy heart (and joy at the same time) I am sharing with you my decision to voluntarily retire from government service. I have mailed my request to the Chief Secretary of Government of Telangana today. It was not easy to arrive at this life-changing decision, given my humble beginnings and the arduous journey to become an IPS officer."

He had further stated, "However, the pure pleasure of following my passion hereafter has helped me overcome this uncertainty."

Mr Kumar had stoked controversy when he allegedly appealed to Dalits to eat beef and was also a part of an allegedly controversial oath-taking.