For Early Polls In Telangana, KCR's 'Sixer' On Thursday, Say Sources

Telangana Rashtra Samithi held a mega rally on Sunday. (File)

The Telangana assembly could be dissolved as early as Thursday to clear decks for early elections in the state, sources told NDTV. The dissolution could be announced at 6.45 am on September 6, 2018. The date and time has been carefully calibrated to add up to 6 - which the Chief Minister considers his lucky number.

The buzz about early polls in Telangana has been around for months, fuelled by heavy hints from the Chief Minister and his party.

On Sunday, amid speculation about an announcement during the 'mother of all rallies' in Ranga Reddy district, the Chief Minister had stopped short, saying instead that his party has empowered him to take a decision on the issue.

"I will take a decision soon (on assembly dissolution) and then announce what I will do if TRS is elected again," he said before launching into the government's achievements and welfare measures in what was virtually a poll pitch.

The term of the TRS government is till May 2019, and elections, as per schedule, should happen along with Lok Sabha elections.

Last weekend, the Chief Minister had gone to Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others, triggering speculation that he had discussed early elections in the state. BJP president Amit Shah is also said to have conveyed to his party leaders in Telangana that elections will be held by the year-end and they must gear up for it.

The Congress jeered when no announcement came on Sunday. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said, "on early polls, Modi and EC have not given him (Rao) permission. As a result of that, he has gone back; he actually wanted to dissolve the House and he had told so to many of his close aides".

Mr Rao will hold his first public meeting after the dissolution of Assembly in Husnabad on September 7. The arrangements will be made by his nephew Harish Rao, sources said.