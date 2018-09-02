Venue Of KCR Party's Biggest Meet Soaked In Overnight Rain: 10 Points

The venue of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's big meeting today is soaked in overnight rain
New Delhi: The venue of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS government's big meet today in Ranga Reddy district, 90 km from Hyderabad, was battered by heavy rain overnight. The carpets in front of the main podium and chairs were soaked in rainwater at the 2,000 acre venue, where thousands of party supporters are expected to arrive today at 1 pm. A video on social media shows a large poster of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao crashing to the wet ground at night. Mr Rao announce the dissolution of the state assembly today so that elections can take place early along with polls to four other states later this year, say sources.
Here's your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story:
The Telangana state cabinet's meeting at the 2,000 acre venue, dubbed as Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha, is being billed to be the largest public meeting in Indian history.
"You can expect important political announcements by our party leader. And after this meeting, political climate in the state will most certainly heat up" the chief minister's son and Telangana's municipal administration and IT minister KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, told NDTV.
KT Rama Rao, however, did not officially confirm the decision to dissolve the assembly and to go for early polls.
The term of K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS government is till May 2019, and elections, as per schedule, should happen along with Lok Sabha elections.
September 2 is the fourth anniversary of Telangana's formation and the ruling TRS wants to showcase four years of its rule by presenting a report card of its achievements to the people.
Separately, BJP president Amit Shah is also said to have conveyed to his party leaders in Telangana that elections to the state will be held by the year-end and they must gear up for it.
Opposition parties say the ruling TRS is concerned that they are consolidating and joining hands. "That is worrying the ruling party and so they want to rush for early polls, months ahead of schedule," Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Uttam Kumar Reddy has said.
TRS lawmaker from Nizamabad and K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha says there is no opposition in the state and they will come a distant second. "We are totally confident of all that we have managed to achieve in the last four years. After four years of TRS governance, we are presenting a report card to the people," she said.
KTR dismissed the opposition efforts to fight the TRS together by joining hands as a maha 'ghatiya' bandhan (terrible alliance), a play of words on the opposition's unity at the national level, dubbed mahagatbandhan or grand alliance.
K Chandrasekhar Rao had gone to Delhi last weekend and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others, triggering speculation that he had gone to push for early elections. The TRS would not want a situation where they dissolve the assembly but the elections are held only months later.