Venue Of KCR Party's Biggest Meet Soaked In Overnight Rain: 10 Points

New Delhi: The venue of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS government's big meet today in Ranga Reddy district, 90 km from Hyderabad, was battered by heavy rain overnight. The carpets in front of the main podium and chairs were soaked in rainwater at the 2,000 acre venue, where thousands of party supporters are expected to arrive today at 1 pm. A video on social media shows a large poster of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao crashing to the wet ground at night. Mr Rao announce the dissolution of the state assembly today so that elections can take place early along with polls to four other states later this year, say sources.