KCR Admitted To Hospital For Routine Health Check-Up, Says KTR

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted to hospital for a routine health check-up and there are no serious health concerns, his son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said on Friday.

The doctors have advised the former chief minister to be in hospital for a few days to monitor his blood sugar and low sodium levels, Chandrasekhar Rao said.

"No serious health concerns at all. All his vitals are normal. I thank all those who have been enquiring about his wellbeing," he said in a post on 'X'.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders wished Chandrasekhar Rao a speedy recovery.

KCR (71) was on Thursday admitted to a private super-speciality hospital here following high blood sugar and low sodium levels.

The BRS chief was advised admission after he reached hospital complaining of general weakness, the Yashoda Hospitals said in a release on Thursday. His condition is stable, it said.

Chandrasekhar Rao was kept under close observation and medication was started to control diabetes and to increase sodium levels, it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday enquired about the health and checked on the treatment being given to KCR and wished him a speedy recovery.

