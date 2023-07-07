Fire Breaks Out In 3 Coaches Of Falaknuma Express In Telangana, No Injuries Reported

The fire broke out in three bogies, S4, S5, S6.

A fire broke out in the three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally in Telangana, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train and no injuries were reported.

CH Rakesh, CPRO South Central Railway said, "Fire accident reported in Falaknuma Express. All the passengers got down. No casualties were reported, and the train was stopped between Bommaipally and Pagidipally. The fire broke out in three bogies, S4, S5, S6."

#WATCH | Telangana | Fire broke out on three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally, following which it was stopped. All passengers deboarded the train, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QfOkvrOAST — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

Further details awaited.

