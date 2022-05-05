Watch: JCB, Drone, Band Baja For Telangana Leader's Birthday Celebration

Hundreds of party workers were seen cheering for him

At a time when the JCBs are making headlines for the wrong reasons, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers brought in the construction machines to honour their party leader Dr Errolla Srinivas in Hyderabad, who is celebrating his birthday today.

Several banners carrying photographs of Dr Erolla were put up along the streets leading to the Marredpally area in Hyderabad, where a pandal was set up to celebrate the birthday of the aspiring MLA amid pulsating drumbeats, loud music and fireworks.

A huge garland of rose petals was hung on a JCB to honour Dr Erolla, making his grand birthday celebration unique.

Hundreds of party workers were seen cheering for him while a drone camera was hovering over the pandal to record the celebratory moments.

Dr Srinivas assumed charge as Chairman of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) in December last year.