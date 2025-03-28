"Big Insects, Moths, Lizards": Revanth Reddy Shares 16-Day Ordeal In Jail

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, hitting out at the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Thursday, cited his harrowing ordeal when he was jailed for 16 days by the erstwhile government in 2020. He said he was lodged in jail, in cells meant for terrorists and Maoists, in a cell infested with "insects, moths and lizards" - for flying a drone, an offence that only called for a Rs 500 fine.

Giving graphic details of his stay at the Cherlapally jail, he said: "There were big insects and moths and huge lizards to catch the insects. Some 20-30 of them hanging near the tube light on the ceiling. The constable said he had instructions not to put off the light. So, for 16 days I did not sleep at night. After everyone woke up and we were let out, I would sleep under a tree".

"If needed, I can take MLAs and ministers there to show them the reality. A cell that was supposed to imprison ISI or Naxal extremists, I, a member of parliament was forced to spend 16 nights there," he said.

He said he was not allowed to leave the jail even to distribute the wedding cards of his daughter, referring to his earlier jail term when he was allegedly caught on camera offering a bribe to an MLC, said to be on behalf of the TDP.

"Is it not a political vendetta against me? However, I did not commit any act of revenge. Your entire family would have been in Cherlapally jail if I wanted to take revenge. I didn't do that and showed wisdom. People gave me a mandate not for vindictive politics," he added.

The Chief Minister's outburst in the state assembly brought a stinging retort from KT Rama Rao, the state's former minister and son of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"What did Revanth Reddy do to go to jail?" he questioned, accusing the Chief Minister of flying drones above their houses and speaking about his children "however he wished, without considering that they are minors".

"I too went to Warangal jail during the movement. If we send a drone over your Jubilee Hills palace, will you stay quiet? If your wife or your child were there and someone took photos, how would it feel?" he shot back.

"You linked me to people unnecessarily and labelled me as an adulterer and spoke however you wanted-is that your morality?" he added.

Mr Reddy's verbal attack came days after the Telangana High Court cancelled the complaint against him, taking note of the police report that did not mention KTR or his farmhouse and pointing out that the area had not been declared a prohibited zone.

The spat between Mr Reddy and Mr Rao - which started over the Miss World beauty pageant in Hyderabad -- has been continuing for days.

Last week, in the face of a BJP attack over the decision to hold the 72nd Miss World pageant in the state, Mr Reddy struck back with references to the alleged corruption in the Formula E race hosted by the BRS government.

"In Formula E case, KTR misused government funds. Don't know what problem he has with Miss World competition," Mr Reddy had said.

The announcement of Telangana's hosting of Miss World 2025 was criticised by KTR, who asked what was the logic in cancelling the Rs 46 crore Formula E racing event and instead opting to host the Miss World pageant that costs much more.

The opposition parties have questioned the government's financial priorities and whether public funds should be allocated to an international beauty pageant.

The two leaders have also sparred over the arrest of two women journalists over a video critical of the Chief Minister.