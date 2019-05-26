After Win, Jagan Reddy Meets KCR To Discuss Andhra-Telangana Disputes

Jagan Reddy was given warm welcome at Pragati Bhavan, official residence of Telangana Chief Minister

Two days after the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections threw up a favourable verdict for YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday to discuss ways in which they could work together for the benefit of both Telugu states.

Jagan Reddy and his wife, YS Bharati, were given a warm welcome at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister, after which he invited Mr Rao to his swearing-in ceremony at Vijayawada on May 30.

According to news agency IANS, the two leaders decided to work together to amicably resolve all the disputes that happened to come up between the two Telugu states since their bifurcation in 2014. They also reportedly reached the general consensus that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would prosper if the waters of the Godavari and Krishna rivers were used effectively.

"Right from the beginning, it has been our intention to maintain cordial and friendly relations with neighbouring states," the news agency quoted Mr Rao as saying.

The Telangana Chief Minister recalled how his state's water disputes with Maharashtra were resolved after he paid a visit to Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in that state.

"With that, Maharashtra came forward to cooperate. As a result, we are able to construct Kaleshwaram and other projects. Our policy would be to maintain similar relations with Andhra Pradesh too," Mr Rao reportedly told Jagan Reddy at the meeting.

Both the leaders have agreed to arrange for officers from both sides to discuss these issues. KT Rama Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and the Chief Minister's son, also attended the event.

(With inputs from IANS)