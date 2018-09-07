Election Commission Likely To Discuss Telangana Polls On Friday

A senior official said the commission met every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the matter of holding elections in the state.

Telangana | | Updated: September 07, 2018 00:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Election Commission Likely To Discuss Telangana Polls On Friday

Telangana state cabinet has resolved to dissolve the legislative assembly.

New Delhi: 

The Election Commission is likely to discuss the issue of conducting polls in Telangana, where the state cabinet has resolved to dissolve the legislative assembly, on Friday.

A senior EC official said the commission met every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the matter of holding elections in the state may come up for discussion at the next meeting.

"Issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion," the official said.

The term of the Telangana assembly was till June, 2019. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

TelanganaTelangana pollsEC on Telangana polls

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Section 377 VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVCricket ScheduleTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................