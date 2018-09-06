Telangana Set For Early Polls, KCR Cabinet Decides To Dissolve Assembly

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has met the Governor and informed him of the cabinet's decision to dissolve the state assembly.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 06, 2018 14:03 IST
Telangana assembly has been dissolved. K Chandrasekhara Rao has met the governor

Hyderabad: 

After days of 'will he, won't he' Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao today asked the Governor to dissolve the assembly, clearing the decks for early assembly elections in the state. His meeting with Governor ESL Narasimhan took place a short while ago.

The move will push forward the elections from the middle of 2019 to the end of this year.

Mr Rao has been hinting at such a move for weeks, but stopped short of making the widely expected announcement.

Expectations rose to a fever pitch on Sunday, when the party held a huge rally in Ranga Reddy district, but the Chief Minister disappointed all, merely saying he has been empowered to take a decision.

 

K Chandrasekhara RaoTelangana

