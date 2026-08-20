Couple, 2 Children Killed As Car Veers Off Road, Falls Into Well In Telangana

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed after the car they were travelling in went out of control and plunged into a well in Telangana's Siddipet district, officials said.

The accident occurred near Appanapalli village in Dubbak Mandal late on Wednesday night.

The victims were identified as Raju (35), his wife Bhagya (22), their five-year-old son Niyansh and three-year-old daughter Shanvika - all residents of Balvanthapur village.

According to police, the family had travelled to Siddipet to attend the 10th-day death ceremony of a relative. While returning home, their car reportedly veered off the road near Appanapalli and plunged into a nearby well.

Family members grew concerned when Raju did not return home by midnight. Repeated attempts to contact the couple failed as both their mobile phones were switched off, following which relatives approached the police.

Using mobile phone location data, police traced the family's last known movements and located the vehicle submerged in the well near Appanapalli.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the vehicle was found, but all four occupants had died. The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

The tragedy has left Balvanthapur village in mourning, with the deaths of both parents and their two young children shocking residents and relatives alike.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The exact circumstances under which the driver lost control of the vehicle are yet to be ascertained.