Telangana Groom Donates Rs 2 Lakh He Saved For Wedding To Fight COVID-19

A young man working as an agriculture extension officer with the Telangana government has donated Rs 2 lakh that he had saved for his wedding to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The officer donated his savings for his wedding to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said Santosh's generosity and thoughtfulness was inspiring and personally went to convey his best wishes to the bride Sireesha.

Santosh and Sireesha got married on Sunday morning in Sanga Reddy. The minister as well as the area MLA came to convey their appreciation.

In visuals of the VIP visit to bless the couple, however, people were seen very close to one another despite the government's advice for social distancing.

They were seen crowding around the couple. The bride and the groom did not wear mask and the minister pulled down his mask to make his statement of appreciation for the donation.