Telangana MLA Travels 20km Daily On Foot, Bike To Give Essentials To Poor

Sithakka said they are helping 380 villages since 40 years with food and financial crisis

Mulugu MLA Sithakka travels almost 20 km every day on foot and on bike to reach secluded areas of her constituency in order to help the needy even as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

The ex-Maoist turned MLA has started an initiative called "GoHungerGo" with an aim to eradicate hunger among the poor. Sithakka, who has been elected twice as Mulugu MLA, travels through rough terrain, carrying bags of food on her head to reach the mostly scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities in far off areas.

"Since the last 40 days we have been supporting the people in 380 villages facing financial crisis and food shortage. We have never bothered about the means of transport when we are distributing food to the needy. We use tractors, autos or two wheelers to reach out to the people who are hungry," said Sithakka who has been distributing essentials like rice, vegetables, pulses, etc. among the villagers.

"There are so many people in the villages who don't have white ration cards and hence are not getting ration and Rs 1,500 sanctioned by the Telangana government. I kindly appeal to the government to identify such people in every village," she said while distributing aid to people in Penugolu village.

"We are trying to reach out to every village even if we have to climb hills to reach there. If we start early in the morning at around 6.30 am, we get back by 5.30 pm in the evening," said Sithakka who ended up with a sprain in her leg while getting down from a hill the previous day.

"We are also creating awareness about social distancing and proper sanitization among the villagers," she added.