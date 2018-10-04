Congress Should Be Ashamed Of Forming Alliance With TDP, Says KCR

K Chandrasekhar Rao will address close to 100 meetings in various parts of the state.

Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the Congress should be ashamed of entering into an alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with other regional parties, ahead of the assembly elections.

This comes at a time when the alliance between the Congress, TDP and other regional parties is on the cards. However, official confirmation is awaited.

"Congress party had filed 196 cases on Kaleshwaram project which is useful for the public. Congress party should be ashamed of themselves for entering into an alliance with the TDP, which is not a good sign for the State," KCR said while launching the second Praja Ashirwada Sabha at Giriraj College Grounds here.

The caretaker Chief Minister said that within two months, every house in the state will receive the Mission Bhagiratha water. He also highlighted an increase in the pension, adding that the amount will be declared in the election manifesto.

He further said that the second phase of Rythu Bandhu checks will be distributed in November for the farmers, adding that Telangana is the only state to provide 24 hour supply of electricity in India.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "The BJP says that they will pay the house rent for the people who stay in a rented house. The BJP is making promises that cannot happen in reality."

