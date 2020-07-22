Colonel Santosh Babu's Wife Appointed Deputy Collector In Telangana

K Chandrashekar Rao handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Santoshi, wife of Colonel Santosh Babu who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash has been appointed as Deputy Collector.

According to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao handed over the appointment letter to Santoshi at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

He instructed the officials concerned to give posting to Santoshi in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister asked his secretary Smita Sabharwal to be with Santoshi till she gets proper training and settles down with her job.

Mr Rao also had lunch with 20 family members of Santoshi who accompanied her to Pragathi Bhavan and enquired about their well-being.

He assured that the government will always stand with Colonel Santosh Babu's family.

Ministers Jagdeesh Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, MP from united Nalgonda District Badugula Lingaiah, MLAs Gyaderi Kishore, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Saidireddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Deepika Yugandhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma were also present at Pragathi Bhavan.