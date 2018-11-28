Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Telangana, Pilot Injured

The trainee aircraft flew from Hakimpet station, crashed in Telangana's Bahupeta today at 11.45 am

A trainee aircraft which took off from Hakimpet Air Force station on Wednesday crashed in Bahupeta in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The pilot of the crashed aircraft is safe but sustained injuries. He was immediately shifted to a local hospital; he received a fracture on his left leg.

Rachakonda's Bhonghir division ACP Jitender Reddy said a trainee aircraft flew from Hakimpet station has crashed in Bahupeta today at 11.45 am.

The incident took place in the limits of Yadagirigutta police station.

An inquiry into the incident is underway.

On November 21, a private trainee aircraft crashed near Mokila village of Shankarpally Mandal in this district.