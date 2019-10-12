'Ample Opportunities, Return Home': KCR To Workers From Telangana In Gulf

K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the Gulf soon, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office said

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the Gulf soon to ask people from Telangana to return to the state and take up jobs in the infrastructure sector. The Chief Minister on Saturday said he would soon visit Gulf countries to give a call to people from the state to return home.

"People from the Telangana State have migrated to the Gulf countries to earn money to look after their families and are facing a lot of hardships. Since there are ample opportunities back home, they should return," Mr Rao was quoted as saying in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, was addressing a review meeting with top officials on Saturday.

"People from united Karimnagar, Nizamabad and other districts have migrated to the Gulf in search of employment to support their families back home. They are eking out a livelihood by doing some odd jobs. By doing these jobs they are getting meagre wages," he said.

Claiming that the situation in Telangana has changed, he said there are ample opportunities here. "Several construction projects are happening in Hyderabad. Since there is no availability of the workforce here, workers are mobilized from other places in the country. People from other states are coming here for work. There should be a change in this scenario," he said.

KCR said the government wants that the people of Telangana working in the Gulf should come back and assured to provide them training at the National Academy of Construction (NAC).

"The government has decided to provide work to them in the infrastructure sector after having talks with the builders and real estate businessmen. I am going there to personally explain this," he said.

A delegation comprising the government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao and General Administration Department Principal Secretary Adhar Sinha will visit Kerala to study the policy for non-resident Indians there.

The chief minister will also hold a meeting with MLAs from whose constituencies a large number of people have migrated to the Gulf.

