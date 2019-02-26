80-Year-Old Woman Dies Trying To Save Self From Monkey Attack: Cops

The village head claimed there were about 1,000 monkeys in and around the village. (FILE PHOTO)

An 80-year-old woman died while trying to escape an attack by monkeys in Telangana's Siddipet, a police official said on Tuesday.

V Bhadravva was sitting in front of her house in Pandilla village in Siddipet yesterday evening when the monkeys attacked her, the official said.

As she was trying to run, she fell into a roadside pit and was injured on her head.

She died on her way to the hospital.

"Monkeys have a free run and residents can't move about without difficulty," village head T Ramesh said.

He claimed there were about 1,000 monkeys in and around the village.

The village sarpanch has requested the forest department to work on the monkey menace and said a special meeting of the panchayat would be called to discuss the issue.