Viral Video: Chaos In UP Mall As Monkey Attacks Woman, Snatches Her Shoe

Chaos ensued in a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi as monkey attacked a woman customer and snatched her shoe. A video that has gone viral shows the money running amok inside a store at the City Car Mall while storekeepers are trying to capture it using a blanket.

The monkey jumped on the woman's head and sat there for a while as she crouched in fear. Some tried to lure the animal with a banana while some advised the woman to stand up, but that didn't help.

The animal soon jumped towards a cloth rack only to jump at the woman again. It repeatedly attacked the woman amid attempts to take it away from her. When it was separated, it snatched her shoe and kept nibbling on it.

Others tried to restrain the monkey by throwing a blanket on it, but it evaded the trap every time. A second round of chase ensued as the monkey ran across the store, at times sitting on the clothes stand, making his way through the different product sections.