Gujarat Boy Killed In Monkey Attack, Officials Say Intestines Ripped Out

The Gujarat village where the attack took place has been terrorised by the monkeys.

A 10-year-old boy was brutally killed by a monkey after it ripped into his stomach and tore out his intestines. According to the police, the incident took place in Salki village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday. The forest officials added that the monkey attack happened near a temple in Dehgam Taluka. The police identified the victim as Dipak Thakor. The boy was taken to a local hospital but tragically died before doctors could even begin to help him.

The police and forest officials said that Dipak was playing with his friends in the small village when he was terrorised by a notorious gang of monkeys.

The apes then jumped onto the boy and punctured his skin before digging their claws inside of him.

"His intestine was ripped out in the attack. He rushed to his house and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"This is the third attack by monkeys in the village within a week," he added.

Forest official Vishal Chaudhary said the department had been trying to catch the monkeys in the village.

"We have rescued two langurs in the past one week, and set up cages to trap another langur. There is a large troop of monkeys in the village, including four adults who have been involved in attacks in the past one week. Two of them have been rescued. Efforts are on to cage another," Mr Vishal Chaudhary said.

Earlier this year, a monkey with a Rs 21,000 bounty on its head was caught after terrorising people in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh town for two weeks during which it attacked 20 people.

The rescue team used a drone to locate the monkey, managed to tranquilise it using darts and then put it in a cage.