8 Students Die By Suicide After School Exam Results In Telangana

Telangana is rocked by a spate of student suicides after their intermediate exam - equivalent to Classes 11 and 12 - results were declared two days ago. Eight student, including four girls, died by suicide in the state while two other girls attempted suicide since Tuesday.

Five of the eight teenagers were from state capital Hyderabad while the rest were from Nizambad, Wanaparthy and Jagtial.

The attempted suicides by two girls were reported from Sangareddy and Wanaparthy.

Telangana has had a history of student deaths by suicide after the declaration of intermediate exam results. The government has taken multiple measures which includes a cell that works round-the-clock to help students overcome stress and anxiety. A toll-free helpline (14416) is also there to counsel students.

Less than two weeks ago, nine students died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh within 48 hours of declaration of Classes 11 and 12 exam results.

In April, a tribal student studying at a government-run residential school in Mahbubabad district died by suicide over fears of not getting enough marks to secure an MBBS seat. Gugoloth Krishna scored 892 out of 1,000 marks in his Intermediate exams.

In December 2021, after six students died by suicide, the government had declared everyone as "passed" to reduce stress on students so that they could appear in the intermediate final-year exams.

After the Covid pandemic, everyone was declared provisionally promoted to intermediate second-year and exams were held in October, in which 51 per cent failed.