13 Killed As Truck Rams Overcrowded Autorickshaw In Telangana

The incident happened near Kottapalli village, police said. (Representational image)

At least 13 people, including seven women, were killed and five more injured when a three-wheeler in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident happened near Kottapalli village in Midjil mandal of the district when the truck rammed the over-crowded three-wheeler vehicle coming from the opposite direction, a senior police official said.

The impact of the accident was so severe that 12 of the occupants of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot, he added.

Another person died while being transported to a hospital, the official said.

The deceased were farm labourers, who were returning home in Kottapalli village, Mahabubnagar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari said.

A total of 18 people - 17 farm labourers and the driver - were travelling in the three-wheeler when the accident occurred, the police official said.

"It was a head-on collision... The lorry driver has been taken into custody," she said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao offered condolences and and instructed the officials concerned to offer the best medical facilities to the injured, an official release said.

Meanwhile, a group of people, including the family members and relatives of the deceased, held a protest demanding justice for those killed in the accident.

When police were shifting the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem, the protesters initially blocked the road, alleging that the ambulance arrived late and raised slogans demanding the government to immediately declare a compensation.

The SP intervened and convinced them to withdraw the demonstration.

