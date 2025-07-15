"He Drove Back Just To...": Bengaluru Auto Driver's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Internet

Amid the language debate, traffic snarls and the autorickshaw mafia problems, Bengaluru has had its fair share of controversies in recent months. Now, a Reddit post has highlighted the positive and kind side of Bengaluru, where an autorickshaw driver returned the keys of a customer who left them in the vehicle.

The OP, who is not a Bengaluru-native, said he was out on a solo date when the incident took place, which showed him the city can be generous as well.

"It's been almost 3 years since I moved to Bangalore, and today I randomly decided that I'd go out on a solo date started it off with the metro ride, got off at church street, had some good foo,d and from there thought I'd go go-karting," the OP wrote on the r/bangalore subreddit.

The user described taking an auto to Indiranagar, settling down with a coffee, and being entirely unaware that something important had gone missing.

"While I was having my coffee, the auto driver walked into the cafe and handed me my key bunch, which had my car keys, house keys and locker keys. I didn't even realise I had lost it. He drove back in traffic just to give my keys back. When I offered him some money, he didn't even accept it."

"Just wanted to share this 'cause I see many posts on this sub bashing auto drivers and how Bengaluru has been pretty harsh with outsiders. So just wanted to share my views as an outsider who feels pretty welcome here. Will be leaving the city soon, would definitely miss it. Namma Bengaluruuuuu."

As the post garnered good numbers, other social media users also chimed in with their responses about solo dates and their experiences with the city.

See the post here:

Also Read | "Time To Leave": Frustrated By Bengaluru's Traffic, Man Decides To Move To...

New auto fares in Bengaluru

On Tuesday (Jul 15), the Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District announced a revision in auto-rickshaw fares within the limits of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

As per the latest guideline which kick into effect from August 1, 2025, the minimum fare for the first two kilometres has seen a 20 per cent increase from Rs 30 to Rs 36. Beyond two km, passengers will be charged Rs 18 per additional kilometre, a 20 per cent rise from the earlier Rs 15.