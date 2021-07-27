1,000 Gelatin Sticks, 3,000 Detonators, Stored In An Abandoned Building, Seized In Telangana

During the investigation, police seized the explosives.

A huge quantity of explosive material like detonators and gelatine sticks was recovered from an abandoned building in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday, a day after a 19-year-old shepherd was

injured in a blast at his house.

As many as 3,000 detonators, 1,160 gelatin sticks and 800 metre electric wire stored in the building at Peddemul near Hyderabad was seized, a police official told PTI.

The shepherd has been undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital and his condition remains critical, the official said.

Police said they suspected that he suffered injuries due to explosion of a detonator which he allegedly brought from the abandoned building.

It seems the 19-year-old was trying make some explosive substance to kill wild boars, when the blast occurred.

However, the cause of explosion and other details will be known only after recording his statement, the official added.