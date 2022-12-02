Vivo X90 Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing; May Launch in Global, Indian Markets Soon

Vivo X90 has triple rear cameras

Vivo X90 made its debut in China last month alongside the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. Now, the Vivo X80 successor has been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website, hinting at an imminent launch in other global markets, including India. The handset has been seen with model number V2218. It is also listed to feature Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. The Vivo X90 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 4,810mAh battery.

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed a Vivo smartphone with model number V2218. This model number is associated with the Vivo X90, thanks to various other certification website listings that surfaced online earlier. The listing includes December 2 as the publishing date and shows that the handset will offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity.

It is worth noting that the company is yet to announce plans to launch the Vivo X90 in India.

The Vivo X90 was launched in China last month alongside the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. The vanilla model comes with an initial price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

It runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED (1,260x 2,800 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a Mali-G715 GPU.

The Vivo X90 carries a triple rear camera setup with a Vivo V2 chip for image processing. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. A 32-megapixel selfie shooter, a maximum of 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage, are the other key features of the handset. It is backed by a 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support.