Samsung Superfast Portable Power Trademark Filed, Hints at New High-Speed Power Banks

Samsung has been tipped to be working on a power bank with 10,000mAh capacity

Highlights Samsung has not revealed any concrete information about this power bank

It might release a new power bank along with the Galaxy S23 series

Samsung’s new power bank is said to come in Beige colour

Samsung has filed for a new trademark for "Samsung Superfast Portable Power" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This trademark is filed under the "Battery chargers for mobile devices; battery packs for mobile devices" category, indicating that the South Korean tech giant might be working on a new portable power bank with support for fast charging. There is no other information currently available regarding this power bank. In related news, a tipster had recently leaked renders of a new Samsung power bank, which might arrive along with the Galaxy S23 series.

The new [Samsung] trademark was filed with the USPTO last week. The company might be working on introducing superfast charging support with its next-generation of portable power banks. However, there is no other information available surrounding this rumoured power bank.

However, we should keep in mind that trademarks do not always mean that the company would follow through with the product release. Samsung has so far stayed away from dipping into the fast-charging race. Its current top-of-the-line flagship handset, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with only 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Meanwhile, its rival brands have been offering blazing-fast charging speeds. The upcoming iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to offer up to 200W fast charging support. The Vivo X90 series was recently launched with support for 120W fast charging.

A reliable tipster recently leaked design renders of a new power bank from Samsung that might arrive with the Galaxy S23 series. It is said to have a battery capacity of 10,000mAh and is expected to support a maximum of 25W wired fast charging. This power bank is said to bear the model number EB-P3400 and is likely to come in a Beige colour option. It is unclear whether this trademark filing is meant for this rumoured power bank.