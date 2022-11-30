Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Covers, Colour Options Tipped, Power Bank Details Emerge

Samsungs new power bank could support up to 25W fast charging

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S23 series said to launch in February next year

The company could be working on new power bank with model number EB-P3400

Samsung expected to host an in-person Galaxy Unpacked event next year

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled in February next year at a Galaxy Unpacked event. There have been various rumours surrounding this upcoming flagship lineup from Samsung. The line-up is said to include the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. A reliable tipster has now shared details regarding the various accessories that may be released along with the Galaxy S23 lineup. These are expected to include smartphone covers, a new power bank, and a stylus for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to a post by tipster Roland Quandt (Twitter: @rquandt), Samsung will release a bunch of accessories for the Galaxy S23 series. These might include smartphone covers that might be available in multiple finishes and colour options:

Leather Cover: Black, Camel, Green

Silicone Cover with Strap: Black, White

Silicone Cover: Cotton, Khaki, Navy, Orange, Violet

Frame Cover: Black, White

Clear View Cover: Black, Creme, Violet, Khaki

Transparent Cover Ultrafine

In addition, the tipster has suggested that the S Pen for the Galaxy S23 Ultra might be offered in Black, Beige, Green, and Rose (Light Pink). Samsung might also release a new power bank along with the Galaxy S23 series. Quandt has shared alleged images of this power bank. It could be offered in a Beige colour option and might resemble the Beige colour variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The tipster has shared even more details about the new Samsung power bank. It is said to bear the model number EB-P3400 and have a battery capacity of 10,000mAh. This power bank is expected to support a maximum of 25W fast charging.

According to a recent report, the Galaxy S23 series might launch next year in February during a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. It is expected to be the first in-person event hosted by the South Korean tech giant since the pandemic.