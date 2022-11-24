Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get iPhone 14-Like Satellite Communication Support: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 series was unveiled in February this year

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is said to include three models —Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra— is expected to be launched early next year. Samsung is yet to confirm any details regarding the Galaxy S23 series, even though they have been subject to many rumours. As per a new report, the upcoming Galaxy lineup will come with satellite connectivity. Following in the footsteps of Apple and Huawei, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly working with Iridium to add satellite communication technology to the Galaxy S23 series.

As per a report by ETNews, Samsung is working with McLean-based Iridium Communications to bring satellite communication to the next-generation Galaxy smartphone series. The smartphone brand would reportedly provide voice calling and data communication services on Galaxy S23 series smartphones through Iridium's 66 low-orbit satellites (LEO). Samsung has been working with Iridium for the past two years to clear the technological challenges of satellite communication, the report added.

Apple has associated with Global Star to provide satellite connectivity on this year's iPhone 14 models. This functionality lets users send an SOS message when they do not have a cellular network. It is free for the first two years. Huawei is using Beidou satellites to offer similar features on the Huawei Mate 50 Pro series.

Although Samsung hasn't revealed any details about the Galaxy S23 series officially, recent leaks suggest that the lineup will include three devices- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. They are likely to come with upgrades over this year's Galaxy S22 handsets. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is expected to power the upcoming models.

The Galaxy S23 is said to be backed by a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with triple rear cameras led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor.