Oppo Watch 3 Pro Glacier Gray Colour Variant Launched, Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Also Get New Shade

Oppo Watch 3 Pro has a 1.91-inch LTPO full-curved flexible display

Oppo Watch 3 Pro smartwatch and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are getting new colour options in China. The smartwatch is getting a new Glacier Gray finish, while the audio device is now available in a Golden Year (translated) colour option. The Oppo Watch 3 Pro debuted in two colour options — Platinum Black and Desert Brown in August this year. It sports a 1.91-inch LTPO flexible display. The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds arrived in Black and White shades and they feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and pack 11mm dual dynamic drivers, with an ultralight diaphragm.

The Chinese smartphone brand on Thursday unveiled a new Glacier Gray colour variant of the Oppo Watch 3 Pro and a Golden Year colour variant of Oppo Enco X2 in China.

The Oppo Watch 3 Pro Glacier Gray colour variant is currently available at a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) and it will sit alongside the Platinum Black and Desert Brown colour options that have been available in the country since it was launched in August.

The Golden Year colour variant of Oppo Enco X2 earbuds, on the other hand, are currently listed for sale with a price tag of Rs. 999 (roughly Rs. 12,000) alongside the Black and White colour options that were made their debut earlier this year.

The new colour versions of the smartwatch and earbuds come with the same specifications as other available colour variants.

Oppo Watch 3 Pro specifications

The Oppo Watch 3 Pro features a 1.91-inch LTPO full-curved flexible display with 378x496 pixels resolution and 326ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, alongside 1GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The smartwatch comes equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, optical heart rate sensor, and ECG or electrocardiogram feature. The Oppo Watch 3 Pro has 5ATM water resistance certification and offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Other connectivity options on the wearable include eSIM, GPS, GLONASS, and NFC. It is backed by a 550mAh battery.

Oppo Enco X2 specifications

The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds offer active noise cancellation (ANC) functionality that reduces external noise by up to 45dB. They sport 11mm dynamic drivers with ultralight diaphragm and a frequency response range of 20–40,000Hz. The TWS earbuds have three microphones and they are certified for wireless Hi Res Audio. They offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with an operating distance of up to 10 meters. They have IPX5 splash-resistant build as well.

The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are said to deliver up to 20 hours of music playback time along with the charging case with ANC enabled. Each earbud packs a 57mAh battery and the charging case has a 566mAh battery.