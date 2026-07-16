'Operations On Track': OnePlus Junks Report Of Quitting India

OnePlus has denied unverified reports that it plans to shut down its India business as the company found itself in the spotlight over speculations about its future.

Junking a report on Thursday, the company told NDTV Profit that OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual. Stressing that all local operations in the country are on track, OnePlus urged the media to exercise restraint before amplifying any unverified speculation.

The response came after a Bloomberg report earlier in the day claimed that the company may leave the United States and Europe as early as this year, and is considering exiting India in 2027.

Responding to NDTV Profit, OnePlus said that the company will not be rolling out any new products in Europe or North America.

India is the biggest overseas market of Oppo-owned OnePlus. The Bloomberg report had suggested that in 2027, a global closure, which is likely to extend to India, is expected.

OnePlus' Overhaul Plan

According to the Bloomberg report, the likely shutdown in Europe and the US is part of a wider restructuring exercise by its parent company, Oppo.

The shutdown, which will mark one of the biggest shake-ups in the global smartphone industry off late, comes as the company is seeing a slowdown in sales, while costs rise and geopolitical challenges escalate.

The Bloomberg report said that the withdrawal in the US and Europe may begin as early as this week. It further said that Oppo is seeing a weak demand of OnePlus smartphones, including in its biggest markets like the US, Europe and India. This comes at a time when the US is tightening its grip on limiting Chinese products in the country.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, OnePlus said that it is making certain changes in the company. It is set to replace its signature OxygenOS software with Oppo's ColorOS. OxygenOS has long been a key marker of OnePlus, thanks to its clean and user-friendly attributes.

Following the shutdowns, OnePlus will solely operate from China, Bloomberg had reported.