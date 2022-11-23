iQoo Neo 7 SE Full Specifications Tipped, May Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera

iQoo Neo 7 SE Full Specifications Tipped, May Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera

The iQoo Neo 7 SE is said to be a toned-down version of the iQoo Neo 7

  • iQoo Neo 7 SE may pack 5,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging support
  • It could come in Electric Blue, Galaxy, Interstellar Black colours
  • The iQoo Neo 7 SE said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC

iQoo Neo 7 SE is expected to launch by the end of December. There have been several rumours surrounding the upcoming premium mid-range offering from iQoo. This smartphone is expected to be a toned-down version of the recently-launched iQoo Neo 7. A reliable tipster has now revealed the complete specifications of the purported iQoo Neo 7 SE. This handset is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is likely to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120hz.

According to a tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal (Twitter: @ishanagarwal24), the iQoo Neo 7 SE is said to come in Electric Blue, Galaxy, and Interstellar Black colour options. This smartphone may launch in 8GB + 128GB or 8GB + 256GB storage configurations along with a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage configuration options.

The company is yet to reveal a launch date and pricing information for the iQoo Neo 7 SE. However, recent reports suggest that the handset may arrive in December. iQoo recently launched the iQoo Neo 7 in China with a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

iQoo Neo 7 SE specifications (rumoured)

The iQoo Neo 7 SE could sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this iQoo handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It is tipped to feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For topics, the iQoo Neo 7 SE may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel main camera. There could also be a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is likely to include a 16-megapixel front camera as well.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. This smartphone is said to measure 164.8x76.9x8.5mm and weigh around 194g.

