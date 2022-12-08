Google Pixel Fold Renders Leak Online, Tip Design, Display Size

Google Pixel Fold's camera arrangement looks much like a Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel Fold alleged renders have surfaced online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's purported foldable phone. The search giant is said to be working on joining the bandwagon of Samsung, Huawei, Motorola and Oppo with the launch of a foldable phone. The Google Pixel Fold is tipped to feature a 7.69-inch inner display with a hole-punch cutout at the right corner and a 5.79-inch cover display with a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. It is said to measure 5.7mm in thickness when unfolded.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Howtoisolve, leaked alleged renders and specifications of the Google Pixel Fold. The leaked images show the handset in black and white shades. As per the leak, the Google Pixel Fold will feature a 7.69-inch foldable display with a right-aligned hole punch cutout at the top for housing a selfie camera and a 5.79-inch cover display with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display.

A triple rear camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel, along with an LED flash. The camera island of the Pixel Fold looks a little like the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Volume rockers and a power button are seen on the right spine of the device. Further, the bottom edge of the main screen is seen to house the USB Type-C port, a SIM tray and speaker grille. The design of the smartphone appears similar to that of the Oppo Find N, which was unveiled in China last year.

The foldable handset is tipped to measure 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm when unfolded. The camera bump could have a thickness of 8.3mm.

Google is tipped to launch the Pixel Fold in May 2023 alongside the Pixel tablet which was teased by the company. Recently, the handset was spotted on Geekbench with the codename Felix. It is said to be powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. This Google handset may also run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel Fold is tipped to be offered in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) colours. It could be priced around $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000).