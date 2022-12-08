Dyson Zone Active Noise Cancelling, Air Purifying Headphones Will Be Priced at $949

The Dyson Zone has a detachable visor which projects purified air to the wearer

Dyson Zone active noise cancelling and air purifying headphones will go on sale starting March 2023, and will be priced at $949 (approximately Rs. 78,000). The ambitious proof-of-concept product from Dyson combines traditional wireless active noise cancelling headphones with a simplified portable air purification system, sending the message that air quality and air purification need not be limited to the home environment. The innovative headphones, originally announced on March 30, 2022 and initially assumed to be an April Fool's joke from Dyson, will be among the company's most expensive products on offer.

Dyson Zone price and availability

The Dyson Zone ANC air purifying headphones will be priced at $949 (approximately Rs. 78,000), and will be made available for pre-order by appointment only in the United States from March 2023. Dyson will also make headphones available to buy on the company's website and in-store at Dyson Demo stores at a later date. Pricing will naturally vary according to region, and it's difficult to say if the Zone headphones will be launched in India, for now.

At its price, the Dyson Zone is considerably more expensive than most other competing wireless headphones, including the Apple AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM5. That said, the Dyson Zone isn't a typical wireless ANC headset like much of the competition, and its unique air purification system does help set it apart.

Dyson Zone specifications and features

Singapore-based (although established in England in 1991) Dyson is typically known for its cordless handheld vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, although the company also has a limited range of products in other segments such as cleaning robots, hair care, and lighting. The Dyson Zone headset serves more as a proof-of-concept product, detailing how air quality and hygiene solutions can be implemented even on everyday portable gadgets.

The Dyson Zone has an air filtration system built into the casing of the headphones, and a detachable visor that projects purified air directly towards the noise and mouth of the wearer. When not needed, the visor can be removed, and the headphones can be used just like any other wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones.

This air purification system doesn't create an air-tight seal, and is therefore not a substitute for a proper mask, or to be considered adequate protection against airborne viruses and bacteria. However, it does help against typical air pollutants, including particulate matter as small as 0.1 microns and acidic gases associated with city pollution.

In terms of audio capabilities, the Dyson Zone has active noise cancellation with a claimed noise reduction of up to 38dB, thanks to 11 microphones built into the headset. The headphones have a frequency response range of 6-21,000Hz, a noise-isolating around-ear fit, and various other typical functions associated with wireless headphones such as hands-free calling, app-based EQ customisation, and more.