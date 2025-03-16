James Dyson Award 2025: Registrations Begin For Rs 30 Lakh Prize, Check Details

The official website states: "The James Dyson Award is your chance to make a name for yourself as an inventor. As well as winning a significant cash prize, you could generate media exposure to kick-start your career, earn the esteem of your peers - and perhaps gain the confidence to launch your own business. Entering is simple."
Winners will receive:
Global winners: Around Rs 30 lakhs and international recognition
National winners: Around Rs 5 lakhs
Entries for the award will close on July 16. The national winners and finalists will be announced on September 10, followed by the Dyson engineers' shortlist on October 15. Finally, the international winner and sustainability winner will be announced on November 5.
James Dyson Award 2025: Eligibility Requirements
- Current university students of engineering, product design, and industrial design
- Graduates in these subjects within the last four years
- Teams with a leader who has studied a qualifying subject
- Degree-level apprentices in engineering or design (current or within the last four years)
Participating Countries and Regions
To be eligible, entrants must have pursued their studies in one of the participating countries or regions:
Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan (China), France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Past Winner
Past winners of the James Dyson Award include Novocarry, a portable insulin cooler designed by Odisha-based inventor Komal Panda. Novocarry, the 2024 National Winner in India, aims to improve access to essential medications by keeping them cool, even in remote areas.