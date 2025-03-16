Advertisement

James Dyson Award 2025: Registrations Begin For Rs 30 Lakh Prize, Check Details

James Dyson Award 2025: The national winners and finalists will be announced on September 10.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
James Dyson Award 2025: Registrations Begin For Rs 30 Lakh Prize, Check Details
James Dyson Award 2025: Entries for the award will close on July 16.
James Dyson Award 2025: The registration window is now open for entries for The James Dyson Award 2025, an international design and engineering competition. Students are invited to submit innovative, problem-solving ideas that address the world's most critical challenges and have the potential to positively impact people's lives.

The official website states: "The James Dyson Award is your chance to make a name for yourself as an inventor. As well as winning a significant cash prize, you could generate media exposure to kick-start your career, earn the esteem of your peers - and perhaps gain the confidence to launch your own business. Entering is simple."

Winners will receive:

Global winners: Around Rs 30 lakhs and international recognition
National winners: Around Rs 5 lakhs

Entries for the award will close on July 16. The national winners and finalists will be announced on September 10, followed by the Dyson engineers' shortlist on October 15. Finally, the international winner and sustainability winner will be announced on November 5.

James Dyson Award 2025: Eligibility Requirements

  • Current university students of engineering, product design, and industrial design
  • Graduates in these subjects within the last four years
  • Teams with a leader who has studied a qualifying subject
  • Degree-level apprentices in engineering or design (current or within the last four years)

Participating Countries and Regions

To be eligible, entrants must have pursued their studies in one of the participating countries or regions:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan (China), France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Past Winner 

Past winners of the James Dyson Award include Novocarry, a portable insulin cooler designed by Odisha-based inventor Komal Panda. Novocarry, the 2024 National Winner in India, aims to improve access to essential medications by keeping them cool, even in remote areas.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
James Dyson Award, James Dyson Award 2025, James Dyson
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now