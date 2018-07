Police said the children's bodies were found floating in the sump. (Representational)

A woman today allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter and eight-month-old son by throwing them into a sump and tried to set herself ablaze, police said.

The two children drowned while the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The incident happened at Poomalur in Tirupur district.

The children's bodies were found floating in the sump in front of the house, police added.