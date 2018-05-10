Woman Gave Chocolates To Children. Beaten To Death By Mob In Tamil Nadu The woman, 65, had come with two relatives from Malaysia and her driver from Chennai to visit a temple at the village. The temple was of their family deity.

Police said a WhatsApp rumour had led to panic in the region (Representational) Tiruvanamalai, Tamil Nadu: A woman was beaten to death in Tamil Nadu and her relatives and a driver were seriously wounded when villagers descended upon them suspecting they were child traffickers. The police have arrested 23 villagers after the incident in Tiruvanamalai on Wednesday.



"We are investigating who did this. We are analyzing available footage to identify people," said a police officer.



The woman, 65, had come with two relatives from Malaysia and her driver from Chennai to visit a temple at the village. The temple was of their family deity.



The police said around 10.30 am, when the group was looking for the temple, the woman saw two children playing in the area and offered them chocolates.



Some local people watching them accused the woman of trying to kidnap the children. WhatsApp messages had been in circulation warning of kidnappers.



As a growing crowd shouted at them, the visitors managed to get into their car and leave. But just half a km away, the car was blocked by a mob that dragged the passengers out and beat them.



The woman died of her injuries in hospital.



The police said no one had filed any complaint about kidnapping or child trafficking in the district.



A WhatsApp rumour had led to panic in the region, said an officer.



