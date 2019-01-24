Woman Fighting To Prove She Is Alive Gets High Court Reprieve

Madras High Court ordered the cancellation of a fake death certificate in an 84-year-old woman's name.

The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of an 84-year old woman, who had been running pillar to post to prove that she is alive after her daughter-in-law got a death certificate made in a bid to grab her property. The court took up the matter after media reported the woman's plight.

The court has ordered the cancellation of A Thottiyamal's death certificate and action against her daughter-in-law and grandson.

The bench also directed municipal authorities to file their replies and cancelled the 'inam' settlement made by obtaining the woman's signature.

The woman's son died in 2016. He had transferred his mother's land in his son's name by an inam settlement without informing her. He allegedly forged signatures of her three daughters in the settlement.

After her son's death, the woman's daughter-in-law produced a legal heir certificate to claim benefits even though the woman was alive. The woman then filed a police complaint but no action was taken