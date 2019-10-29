Will Government Act Only After Deaths, Court Asks After Borewell Tragedy

The Tamil Nadu government was taken to task today by the Madras High Court following the death of a two-year-old boy who fell in a borewell four days ago. The body of Sujith Wilson was recovered today after an 82-hour rescue effort. The state government has been accused of losing precious time following a trial and error method.

During a special sitting to hear a petition on the tragedy, the High Court questioned whether the government will act if a life is lost in such incidents every time. The government has been asked to file a report on the matter on November 21.

The petitioner, Ponraj, a scientist, had gone to court, seeking an hour-by-hour account of the rescue. The E Palaniswami government, he alleged, had adopted a trial and error method and lost what is medically known as the "golden hour", in which accident victims can be saved.

He also alleged that the state government had violated the Supreme Court guidelines on borewells.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.