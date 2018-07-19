Will Take Tough Action: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister On 11-Year-Old's Rape

The court had remanded all the 17 accused in judicial custody till July 31.

Condemning the rape of a 11-year old girl in Chennai by several men, Chief Minister K Palaniswami today said tough action would be taken against perpetrators of such a serious offence.

"The issue has gone to the court. However, the government would take tough action against perpetrators of such serious offences," E Palaniswami told reporters at the Coimbatore airport.

The seventh standard hearing impaired girl was allegedly raped multiple times over the past seven months in an apartment complex here with police arresting 17 of her suspected tormentors.

Amid the shock and outrage over the incident, the accused were arrested and produced before the women's court in Chennai on Tuesday when a group of agitated lawyers punched and kicked

them, while dragging them down the staircase as they were being escorted out.

The court had remanded all the 17 in judicial custody till July 31.

Those arrested included a liftman, security guards, plumbers, electricians and other maintenance staff working at the apartment complex in Ayanavaram locality where the girl lived with her family and where she was allegedly sexually assaulted several times.

Meanwhile, CPI-M hit out at the Chief Minister for allegedly 'lying' in the state assembly saying crimes against women and children had come down.

"The government should immediately hold an all-party meeting along with participation of other rights organisations to debate on the issue," the party leader K Balakrishnan said in a statement.