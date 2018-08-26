'Will Decide Future Action After By-Elections Are Announced': MK Alagiri

MK Alagiri will be standing against Stalin in the party presidential election. (File)

Hours after MK Stalin filed nomination for the post of DMK president, expelled party leader MK Alagiri said that he will decide the future course of action after the by-elections are announced.

"What do I do? You want me to go and propose his name? We will see what to do when bypolls are announced," MK Alagiri said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Stalin had filed nomination for the post of DMK president, which has been lying vacant after the demise of his father and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. Karunanidhi on August 7.

Mr Stalin will be standing against MK Alagiri in the party presidential election, which is scheduled to be held on August 28. MK Alagiri was expelled from the political outfit in March 2014 by Karunanidhi, who was the then president of DMK, for slanderous attacks on senior party members and carrying out anti-party activities.

The political battle between the brothers got more intense after MK Alagiri on August 13 claimed, "All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are encouraging me only. Only time will give the answers; that is all I am willing to say now."