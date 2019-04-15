Why Not Ban Gutkha Permanently: Court Asks Tamil Nadu Government

''''Why not the government is going for permanent ban on the two products, why only a government order has been issued banning them (for a specific period) instead of a total ban,'''' the judges asked.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: April 15, 2019 21:39 IST
The petition sought the ban saying the tobacco products could cause cancer.


Madurai: 

The Madras High Court bench today sought to know from the Tamil Nadu government as to why a total and permanent ban on ''gutkha'' and ''pan masala'' cannot be imposed.

Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice S S Sundar directed the state chief secretary and the health secretary to file a reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the ban.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The state government had in 2013 imposed a ban on the items and has been extending it annually by way of an order.



Madras High Courtpan masalagutkha ban

