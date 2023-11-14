Video: Tamil Nadu Biker In Trouble For Viral Stunt With Firecrackers

The crackers were fitted on the headlight and the front number plate of the bike.

A video showing fireworks going off from a bike during a dangerous stunt has landed the rider in trouble. The footage from Tamil Nadu's Trichy district has gone viral right after Diwali, prompting the cops to begin a hunt for the rider.

The video showed the biker performing a wheelie, in which a two-wheeler travels a short distance with its front wheels raised in the air.

The crackers, fitted on the headlight and the front number plate of the bike, went off as the rider speeded away with the front wheels in air.

The cops used the Instagram page 'Devil Rider', whose watermark can be seen on the video, to find out the motorbike owner's details.

They are now on the lookout for the biker while his aide Ajay has been arrested.

A case has been registered for negligent riding and endangering the personal safety of others.