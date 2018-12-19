'Very Much Depressed': Madras High Court On Illegal Banners, Violations

The court expressed dismay over the insensitive approach of the authorities. (File)

The Madras High court on Tuesday said it was very much depressed over unjustified reasons given by authorities for failing to implement its orders on illegal digital banners for the past five years.

A division bench, comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam made the observation, annoyed over the Action Taken Report filed by the authorities against violators of such rules.

In the report, authorities submitted that all the illegal banners which have been erected, particularly by political parties, have been removed, but no case has been filed against any person.

The report also said that officials did not initiate any action against the violators since they themselves removed the banners.

Expressing dismay over the insensitive approach of the authorities, the bench wondered whether they would not take any action against a thief if he returns items he had stolen.

The bench further observed that if the authorities were unable to take action against violators, who are primarily members of political parties, they could very well resign their jobs and go and join these parties.

Leave aside the politicians who violate such rules, at least action should have been initiated against printers of such banners for failing to print the name of the applicant and printer, the bench said.

The court made the observations on a contempt plea moved by 'Traffic' Ramaswamy, seeking stringent action against the officials who failed to act against such violations.