Vellore Election Result 2019: Counting Of Votes Underway, DMK Leading

Vellore Election Result 2019: At the last count, AIDMK gained slight lead over the rival DMK.

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha seat is underway.

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam and his DMK rival DM Kathir Anand are in a close race for the seat, the election for which was held on Monday.

The lead has been shifting between the two candidates who were among the 28 others in the contest.

At the last count, DMK gained slight lead with 47.93 per cent vote over the rival AIDMK which got 46.20 per cent vote share.

Voting in Vellore constituency was earlier called off after Rs 10 crore was seized from the possession of DMK leaders in the district.

The DMK-led front won 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, polling for which was held on April 18.

The AIADMK campaign was led by Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. DMK President MK Stalin led the campaign for Kathir Anand.

