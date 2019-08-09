DMK Races Ahead In Polls In Vellore After National Election Sweep

As many as 28 candidates contested the polls to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat

Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK was trailing its main rival DMK Friday as votes were counted in Vellore, where voting for the Lok Sabha was held on Monday.

By Friday afternoon, after about 10 rounds of counting, the DMK's DM Kathir was ahead of AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam by nearly 8,000 votes. Mr Shanmugam is the chief of the Puthiya Neethi Katchi, an ally of the AIADMK.

The AIADMK started on a high note in the morning and was leading in the first few rounds until the DMK closed the gap.

As many as 28 candidates contested the polls to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat, originally scheduled for April along with the other constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

The election in Vellore was cancelled after huge amounts of cash allegedly meant to bribe voters were seized by election teams during tax raids on politicians. Rs 10 crore was seized from a DMK leader.

The DMK-led opposition front swept the national election in Tamil Nadu, winning 37 of the 38 constituencies that voted on April 18.

A win in Vellore will be some consolation for the AIADMK but if the DMK wins, it will be seen as another boost for the party two years before the state votes in assembly elections due in 2021.

Both Chief Minister E Palaniswami and DMK leader MK Stalin had campaigned extensively in Vellore, which is about three hours from Chennai.

