Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Dates For Engineering Entrance Exam

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the dates for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place from April 19 to April 30, 2024.

The last date for submitting the application form is March 30, 2024. The results for admission to the engineering entrance exam will be out on May 3, 2024.

Applicants applying for the undergraduate Engineering admission in 2024 should have secured minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination for class 12. Applicants whose date of birth falls on or after July 1, 2002 are eligible to apply for the Engineering admission 2024.

The date of birth as recorded in the High School / SSC / X certificate will be considered authentic.

The selection to the engineering exam is based on the rank secured through CBT (Computer Based Test) VITEEE 2024. Selected candidates can participate in online counseling based on their ranking. They can give options for specific campus, programme and category of fees. Allotment will be based on the matching of the rank obtained and available options.

Candidates with rank upto 1 lakh are eligible for counselling to Vellore and Chennai campus.